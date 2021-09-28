BOSTON (WHDH) - The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing has climbed to an estimated $570 million, the eighth largest in the history of the game.

The cash option on the prize is an estimated $410.1 million.

The drawing will be the 38th since the jackpot was last hit on June 5, when a $285.6 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Florida.

The jackpot is the game’s largest since Jan. 20, when a $731.1 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Maryland.

Powerball tickets are $2 each.

They can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday at Mass Lottery retailers across the state.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox