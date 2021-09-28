BOSTON (WHDH) - The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing has climbed to an estimated $570 million, the eighth largest in the history of the game.

The cash option on the prize is an estimated $410.1 million.

The drawing will be the 38th since the jackpot was last hit on June 5, when a $285.6 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Florida.

The jackpot is the game’s largest since Jan. 20, when a $731.1 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Maryland.

Powerball tickets are $2 each.

They can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday at Mass Lottery retailers across the state.

