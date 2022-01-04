BOSTON (WHDH) - The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing has jumped to $610 million, lottery officials announced Tuesday.

The jackpot is the the seventh largest in the game’s history and the cash option on the prize is an estimated $434.2 million.

The drawing will be the 40th since the jackpot was last hit on Oct. 4, 2021, when a $699.8 million prize was won on a ticket sold in California.

Powerball tickets are $2 each. They can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. Wednesday at Mass Lottery retailers across the state.

The jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot has also been raised to an estimated $253 million

