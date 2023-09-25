(CNN) — Lottery players have another chance to win big on Monday after the Powerball jackpot grew to a record-breaking $785 million.

The prize became the fourth largest in history after Saturday’s drawing produced no winners matching all six drawn numbers.

White balls 1, 12, 20, 33 and 66 and red Powerball 21 were drawn on Saturday.

The large prize is now surpassed only by previous jackpots over $1 billion, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

The largest jackpots were $2.04 billion in November 2022, $1.586 billion in January 2016 and $1.08 billion in July 2023, lottery officials said in a news release.

At least one person from California scored a jackpot-winning ticket in each of those three drawings, according to the release.

While there were no jackpot winners Saturday, the drawing produced more than 1.5 million winning tickets across the United States, including three tickets matching all five white balls to win $1 million, lottery officials said.

There have been 28 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner since the winning numbers for the $1.08 billion jackpot were drawn on July 19.

The next drawing will take place Monday night. The winner will have the option to take $785 million in payments or cash out for $367 million, both before taxes.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to lottery officials.

