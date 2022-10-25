BOSTON (WHDH) - The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing has increased to $700 million, with a $335.7 million cash option. If hit, this would mark the fifth-largest jackpot in the game’s history and the eighth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

This jackpot is also the largest since Jan. 20, 2021, when a Maryland resident won a $731.1 million prize. This is the 36th drawing since the jackpot was last hit on Aug. 3, when a $206.9 million jackpot went to a Pennsylvania player.

The Massachusetts State Lottery Commission is also running a promotion through Oct. 30. With the purchase of $5 or more of any draw or monitor game on a single ticket, Mass Lottery customers could win a free $1 Quic Pic ticket for a Mass Lottery game. According to Mass Lottery, a Randolph player won $100,000 on Oct. 7 from a free promotional ticket she received while playing Keno.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. Wednesday at Mass Lottery sites statewide. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. in Tallahassee, Florida.

The top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots are:

1. $1.586 billion 1/13/2016 California, Florida, Tennessee Powerball

2. $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 South Carolina Mega Millions

3. $1.337 billion 7/29/2022 Illinois Mega Millions

4. $1.05 billion 1/22/2021 Michigan Mega Millions

5. $768.4 million 3/27/2019 Wisconsin Powerball

6. $758.7 million 8/23/2017 Massachusetts Powerball

7. $731.1 million 1/20/2021 Maryland Powerball

8. $700 million (est.) 10/26/2022 ? Powerball

9. $699.8 million 10/04/2021 California Powerball

10. $687.8 million 10/27/2018 Iowa, New York Powerball

