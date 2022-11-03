BOSTON (WHDH) - The Powerball jackpot for the drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5 is now $1.5 billion, which is the second-largest prize in the game’s history and the third-largest of any jackpot in U.S. lottery history, according to the Mass. State Lottery Commission. The prize’s cash option is an estimated $745.9 million.

The world record jackpot was $1.586 billion in January 2016. The largest-ever jackpot won in Massachusetts was $758.7 million won on a ticket sold in Chicopee in 2017.

In a Wednesday night drawing, a Quic Pic ticket sold in Mass. won $100,000 and two Quic Pic tickets won $50,000. All these lucky players matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball.

The three tickets were sold at the following sites:

$100,000 Island Variety, 59 Old South Road, Nantucket

$50,000 Bay State Wine & Spirits, 2740R Washington St., Canton

$50,000 A One Market, 50 Central St., Peabody

“When playing Powerball and other lottery games, we encourage people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means,” said Mark William Bracken, interim executive director of the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. at Mass Lottery retailers statewide. Drawings are held three times a week at 10:59 p.m. in Tallahassee, Florida.

