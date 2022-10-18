BOSTON (WHDH) - The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing has topped a half-million, landing at $508 million. The cash option of the prize is an estimated $256.3 million, according to the Mass. State Lottery Commission.

The Powerball drawing will be the 33rd one since the last jackpot on Aug. 3, when a $26.9 million jackpot was won on a Pennsylvania ticket. The Oct. 19 jackpot will be the game’s largest since Jan. 5, when tickets sold in California and Wisconsin each won an share of a $632.6 million jackpot.

For Mass. residents, anyone who purchases $5 or more of any draw or monitor game on a single ticket can win a free $1 Quic Pic ticket for a Mass Lottery game. A customer from Randolph won a $100,000 prize in the Oct. 7 Mass. Cash drawing on a free promotional ticket she won while playing Keno.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets can be purchased Wednesday at Mass Lottery retailers statewide.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. in Florida.

