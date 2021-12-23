BOSTON (WHDH) - The Powerball jackpot for Christmas Day has reached $400 million, the Massachusetts Lottery announced Thursday.

Saturday night’s Powerball drawing will be the 35th since the jackpot was last hit on Oct. 4, when a $699.8 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in California.

The cash option on the prize is said to be an estimated $292 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. on Saturday at Mass Lottery retailers across the state.

The jackpot for Saturday’s Megabucks Doubler drawing is said to be an estimated $6.2 million.

