With Labor Day weekend ahead, lottery players across the country are lining up for a historic opportunity. The Powerball® jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1 billion, marking only the sixth time in the game’s history that the prize has crossed into ten-digit territory.

It has been nearly three months since a player last matched all six numbers, when a California ticket hit for $204.5 million on May 31. Since then, rollover after rollover has pushed Powerball into rarified air, placing this draw firmly among the largest jackpots ever offered in U.S. history.

A Look Back at the Biggest Powerball Jackpots

  • $2.04 billion — November 2022, single-ticket win in California
  • $1.765 billion — October 2023, single-ticket win in California
  • $1.586 billion — January 2016, split among three tickets in California, Florida, and Tennessee
  • $1.326 billion — April 2024, single-ticket win in Oregon
  • $1.08 billion — July 2023, single-ticket win in California
  • $1.00 billion — August 2025, current jackpot

“Crossing the billion-dollar mark is always a moment that captures the national imagination,” said Akshay Khanna, CEO and co-founder of Jackpot.com. “Whether you’re a long-time lottery fan or someone considering playing for the first time, there’s nothing quite like the excitement of a jackpot this size. At Jackpot.com, we’re proud to give customers a secure and simple way to join in – right from their phone or laptop.”

