REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The jumbo jackpot will continue to grow for Powerball after nobody matched all six numbers in last night’s $1 billion drawing – but someone in Massachusetts matched five of the six, winning them $1 million.

That winning ticket was purchased at the Market Basket on Squire Road in Revere.

If that ticket had matched all six, including Powerball, the ticket would have been worth $1.1 billion, the fifth largest prize in Powerball history.

The ticket sold in Revere matched the first five numbers, 8, 23, 25, 40, and 53, but missed the Powerball number: 5.

The jackpot has now been raised to $1.3 billion; the next drawing is Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)