BOSTON (WHDH) - One person is $1 million richer thanks to a winning Powerball ticket sold in Boston.

A Powerball ticket matching the first five numbers was purchased at Downtown Convenience at 40 Boylston St. prior to the Saturday drawing.

No one won the jackpot, which has since increased to $670 million ahead of Monday’s drawing.

The cash option on the prize is an estimated $474.8 million.

If hit, the $670 million jackpot would be the sixth-largest in the history of the game and the eighth-largest in the United States lottery history.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. Monday at Mass. Lottery retailers across the state.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. in Tallahassee, Florida.

