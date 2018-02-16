Powerball winner can collect winnings while judge decides whether to let her remain anonymous

(WHDH) — A New Hampshire woman who won a $559.7 million Powerball jackpot will be able to collect the winnings while a judge decides whether to let her remain anonymous.

Jane Doe v. NH Lottery Commission – Sending Order issued 2-16

A judge in Nashua heard arguments Tuesday from lawyers for the woman who say her privacy interests outweigh what the state says is the public’s right to know who won the money in the nation’s eighth-largest lottery jackpot.

On Friday, Judge Charles Temple approved payment of the lottery winnings to a designated trust. His order also states that Jane Doe’s identity will not be disclosed until a final order in the case has been issued.

The woman signed the ticket following the Jan. 6 drawing, but later learned from a lawyer that she could have shielded her identity by writing the name of a trust.

Outside the court, both sides seemed to agree the money could be transferred in the coming days into a trust the woman has set up – the Good Karma Family Trust of 2018.

Her lawyers claimed the delay in payment was costing her about $14,000-a-day or about $500,000 a month in interest, and have filed a separate motion with the court to release the money.

