Powerball winner donates $500K to veterans organization

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — An Iowa woman who won part of a $687.9 million Powerball jackpot says she will donate $500,000 to a Maine organization that operates a retreat for wounded veterans.

Lerynne West announced her donation to the Travis Mills Foundation during an appearance on the “Ellen” show Wednesday.

She says her father was a Vietnam veteran, and she felt a responsibility to do something good with her winnings. She won nearly $344 million in last month’s Powerball drawing.

The foundation operates a retreat in Rome, Maine, where veterans and their families can go for all-inclusive visits. The foundation said Thursday West’s gift “will be a catalyst for new projects.”

Organization founder Sgt. Travis Mills says he is thrilled to have another supporter on their team.

