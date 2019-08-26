GILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A Carlisle man driving his powerboat on Lake Winnipesaukee late Friday night crashed into a moored boat before getting stuck on a rock breakwater near the shoreline, New Hampshire State Police said.

Members of the marine patrol responding to a report of a single vessel accident near Lockes Island in Gilford, New Hampshire just after 7 a.m. Saturday found the 1976 23-foot Chris Craft powerboat out of the water.

A preliminary investigation suggests that Robert Koning, 58, was trying to return to a residence on the island with his passenger around 11:30 p.m. when the crash occurred, according to state police.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Dave Ouellette at 603-227-2111 or by email at dave.ouellette@dos.nh.gov.

Marine patrol wants to remind all boaters to maintain a safe speed and distance from objects on the waterways.

