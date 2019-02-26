Powerful gusts topple tower atop Maine’s Sugarloaf

Strong winds in northern New England are being blamed for toppling a communications tower and for another tractor-trailer crash.

Officials said the communication tower used by U.S. Homeland Security atop Maine’s Sugarloaf Mountain came down Monday amid strong gusts. The wind also was blamed for snowdrifts that caused two tractor-trailers to collide Tuesday morning on I-95 near Medway, Maine.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills also closed all state offices in Aroostook County on Tuesday afternoon due to the conditions. The National Weather Service forecast winds up to 50 mph.

On Monday, there were gusts of 61 mph (98 kph) in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and 53 mph (85 kph) in Portland, Maine. And New Hampshire’s Mount Washington recorded a gust of 171 mph (275 kph), an all-time peak for February.

