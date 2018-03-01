BOSTON (WHDH) - Soaking rain and plowable snow is moving towards Massachusetts, with strong winds and severe coastal flooding being the main concerns for Friday’s nor’easter.

The entire coast from Nantucket to the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border is under a coastal flood watch from Friday morning to Saturday afternoon. Moderate to major flooding is possible.

The National Weather Service (NSW) says tidal storm surge of 2-3 feet is possible. Three astronomical high tides will occur during the storm: 11:15 a.m. (FRI), 11:46 p.m. (FRI), 12:05 p.m. (SAT).

Eastern Massachusetts is also under a flood watch Friday morning to Saturday morning, with heavy rain hitting the area. Two to four inches is likely to pour down.

Flood Watch for Boston tomorrow AM into Saturday AM. Heavy rain likely, mainly during the daytime Friday. #7News pic.twitter.com/DuGFB290yx — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) March 1, 2018

A high wind warning of up to 75 mph is expected in southeastern Massachusetts. A high wind watch is in effect for metro Boston, North Shore and Worcester county with gusts up to 65 mph.

High Wind Warning & High Wind Watch for eastern Massachusetts tomorrow into Saturday morning. Scattered power outages will be a concern. #7News pic.twitter.com/TJy00D0oTL — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) March 1, 2018

The strong winds could lead to power outages, with the coast seeing scattered outages and further inland dealing with isolated outages.

Strong winds tomorrow into Saturday morning, and heavy wet snow possible Friday night, bring threat for power outages. #7News pic.twitter.com/m2oudStwYO — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) March 1, 2018

Farther inland and higher elevations have the best chance for seeing around six inches of snow.

The coastal plain will see a couple inches of snow starting Friday night.

