Powerful nor’easter to bring strong winds, soaking rain, plowable snow

(WHDH) — The entire coast from Nantucket to the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border is under a coastal flood watch as a powerful storm packing rain, snow and wind approaches. Many other points inland also have a posted flood watch.

“A coastal low will develop, take over and this thing stalls out for about 12-24 hours. When it does, and it becomes powerful, you drive in northeasterly wind that will batter the coastline. Soaking rains across the area,” 7’s Chris Lambert said.

The coastal flood watch is in effect from Friday morning to Saturday afternoon. Moderate to major flooding is a concern.

Flood watch for moderate to major coastal flooding over multiple high tides Friday into Saturday. pic.twitter.com/5WTNVPS0KP — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 28, 2018

Rain will arrive late Thursday night. On Friday, strong winds and the brunt of the precipitation will move in, according to Lambert. Some areas could see up to 4 inches of rain. Two to 3 inches of rain is likely in most areas.

Flood watch for heavy rain across much of the area too. 2-3" likely widespread. #7news pic.twitter.com/HQjHrRFNHt — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 28, 2018

The National Weather Service (NSW) says tidal storm surge of 2-3 feet is possible. Three astronomical high tides will occur during the storm: 11:15 a.m. (FRI), 11:46 p.m. (FRI), 12:05 p.m. (SAT).

Non-coastal areas, including Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties are all under a flood watch.

The rain will then turn over to wet, plowable snow by Friday night at the latest. Higher terrain areas could see the heaviest of the snow. At this time, snow totals are not clear.

“It’s possible that it manufactures its own cold air and some of us will flip over to a heavy, wet snow on late Friday,” Lambert said.

Plowable snow… and one that's 6"+, is most likely in blue. pic.twitter.com/5cdVD9rtuu — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 28, 2018

Fierce winds will linger into Saturday. The high wind watch is in effect for eastern to central Massachusetts.

Sustained winds of 30 mph are expected out of the northeast. Gusts could hit 60 mph at times. The strongest winds will be along the coast.

High wind watch too. pic.twitter.com/7nGr6Fp4Hr — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 28, 2018

Scattered structural damage and widespread flooding is likely. Some vulnerable homes could be destroyed, according to the NSW. Roads could become impassable. Winds could knock down power lines and trees.

Power outage issues more likely near coast from winds, and higher terrain, where heavy wet snow is likely. pic.twitter.com/6GZzxpbZwB — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 28, 2018

Travel disruptions will be prominent during the storm. The evacuation of some neighborhoods may be necessary.

