(WHDH) — A winter storm watch has been issued for the majority of Massachusetts as residents brace for a powerful nor’easter that is projected to dump up to 9 inches of snow in some areas.

The winter storm watch goes into effect Saturday morning into Sunday morning for parts of Essex, Middlesex, Worcester, Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden, and Berkshire counties.

Winter storm watch up northwest of Boston for the potential of heavy, wet snow tomorrow afternoon. pic.twitter.com/g6GuRZ25S2 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 4, 2020

Spots showers will move through the Bay State on Friday night before transitioning to rain on Saturday morning.

No snow tomorrow morning, soaking in the chilly rain for a while. pic.twitter.com/t2Kdox52mH — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 4, 2020

The storm is expected to rapidly strengthen, bringing with it cold air and heavy snow.

As the low rapidly intensifies, the air in the intense precip bands on the northwest side of the storm cool. Rain flips to heavy snow. Initially inland early tomorrow afternoon. pic.twitter.com/RfuuUcYUJ3 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 4, 2020

Rain/snow line moves east in the afternoon. Snow rates for a few hours of 1-2"/hr is possible in the heavier bands on the west/northwest side of the low. pic.twitter.com/DcDsV8jO0w — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 4, 2020

Central Massachusetts is projected to get about 3 to 6 inches of snow, with up to 9 inches possible in the higher terrain of Worcester County.

Western Massachusetts, the Boston area and parts of North Shore could receive between 1 to 3 inches of snow, with a coating to an inch expected in South Shore, Cape Cod and the Islands.

