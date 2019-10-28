Powerful quake shakes southern Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful earthquake has shaken the southern Philippines.

No damage reports were immediately available.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday morning on Mindanao island in the south.

It was near the town of Kisante and less than 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Davao City. It was about 50 kilometers (30 miles) deep.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)