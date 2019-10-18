WEST NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The record-breaking storm that barreled through Massachusetts overnight Wednesday into Thursday put a damper on a couple’s wedding preparations just days before they say, “I do.”

Brittany Adams and her future husband Nick are set to get married Saturday afternoon but the strong wind gusts that accompanied the coastal storm toppled a tent set up for the nuptial on Adams’ family farm in West Newbury.

“It was totally ruined,” Adams said. “The wood was split in half, the tent canvas was ripped; it was all destroyed.”

Now they’re scrambling to get the tent back up before they are set to walk down the aisle.

“We had been setting up for about a week and preparing everything and thought it looked beautiful,” one family member said. “We set up this little tent behind us here and thought we’d check that one in the morning and never thought or anticipated that we would find the huge Sperry tent on the ground.”

Family and friends are pitching in to make sure everything gets fixed.

“We don’t have time tomorrow to set the venue up so everything needs to be done today,” Adam said. “I just have to trust that it will get done.”

