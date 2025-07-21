BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A powerful thunderstorm that crossed the state overnight Sunday downed trees and branches in Beverly, knocking out power to home and damaging some homes and vehicles.

Crews were still busy cleaning up debris across the city Monday morning, including on Lake Shore Drive, where an uprooted tree destroyed a shed in front of a house. More damage was visible on Liberty Street.

Officials say the clean-up effort is expected to continue throughout the day and motorists are urged to avoid areas with downed tree branches or wires.

