Powerful storm to bring torrential rain, damaging wind gusts to Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) - A powerful coastal storm barreling toward the Bay State will deliver torrential rain and damaging wind gusts overnight.

The heaviest rain and peak wind gusts are projected between about midnight and 5 a.m. Thursday, according to 7NEWS meteorologist Chris Lambert.

Height of rain and wind from about midnight, through 5am. Torrential rains, localized strong t-storms, powerful wind gusts. pic.twitter.com/sZL593yuPh — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) October 16, 2019

Communities across Massachusetts can expect one to three inches of total rainfall by the time the fast-moving storm ends.

1-3" of rain likely. Highest totals in the Worcester Hills/Berkshires. pic.twitter.com/hTRbBTq4oa — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) October 16, 2019

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Cape Cod and the Islands from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday, along with a high wind watch from Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon.

Winds are expected to be between 25 to 35 mph, with gusts reaching up to 60 mph in that area.

Parts of Middlesex, Bristol, Norfolk, Worcester, Essex, Plymouth and Suffolk counties are under a wind advisory until Thursday evening.

Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph in this region.

Strong winds 11pm-4am. Gusts 50-60mph at the coast. Isolated higher gust possible in any t-storm/torrential downpour that brings down higher winds aloft. Probably will hear a roaring sound at times tonight as low level jet just off the ground is powerful. pic.twitter.com/MyiG6sBHyR — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) October 16, 2019

For more, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)