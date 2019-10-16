Powerful storm to bring torrential rain, damaging wind gusts to Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) - A powerful coastal storm barreling toward the Bay State will deliver torrential rain and damaging wind gusts overnight.
The heaviest rain and peak wind gusts are projected between about midnight and 5 a.m. Thursday, according to 7NEWS meteorologist Chris Lambert.
Communities across Massachusetts can expect one to three inches of total rainfall by the time the fast-moving storm ends.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Cape Cod and the Islands from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday, along with a high wind watch from Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon.
Winds are expected to be between 25 to 35 mph, with gusts reaching up to 60 mph in that area.
Parts of Middlesex, Bristol, Norfolk, Worcester, Essex, Plymouth and Suffolk counties are under a wind advisory until Thursday evening.
Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph in this region.
