Powerful storms topple trees, flood Lynn streets

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Powerful storms rolling through parts of Massachusetts Thursday left behind a path of destruction in Lynn.

National Grid was called to a scene on Heart Street when a massive tree came crashing down on some powerlines plunging neighbors into the darkness. The branches narrowly missed a house.

The owner of that house said the tree came down on top of his porch and two cars. He said he is not sure to what extent those things have been damaged.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

As of 9 p.m., more than 600 Lynn residents were without power.

On Boston Street, heavy rains overwhelmed the roadway leaving drivers and pedestrians in some dangerous conditions.

The water later receded.

