Powerful thunderstorms down trees, power lines as they roll through region

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A band of powerful thunderstorms downed trees and power lines and dropped quarter-sized hail on parts of the Bay State as they rolled through New England on Saturday.

As the storms closed in on eastern Massachusetts around 3:30 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North Central Suffolk County, Southwestern Essex County, and Northwestern Middlesex County.

7NEWS viewers shared photos of powerful lightning strikes and quarter-sized hail.

[5 pm] Doppler radar indicating the potential for damaging wind gusts in the Pembroke to Marshfield locations. pic.twitter.com/haAjpXaLMr — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) June 29, 2019

Wild lightning storm in Boston right now. 🌩 #weather pic.twitter.com/auur4g6rX5 — Jonathan Berk (@berkie1) June 29, 2019

