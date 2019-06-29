Powerful thunderstorms down trees, power lines as they roll through region

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A band of powerful thunderstorms downed trees and power lines and dropped quarter-sized hail on parts of the Bay State as they rolled through New England on Saturday.
As the storms closed in on eastern Massachusetts around 3:30 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North Central Suffolk County, Southwestern Essex County, and Northwestern Middlesex County.
7NEWS viewers shared photos of powerful lightning strikes and quarter-sized hail.
