Powerful wind gusts brought down trees, power poles in Marblehead

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Several homes in downtown Marblehead went without power for most the night after strong winds took down trees and power poles Wednesday.

Wind gusts toppled four utility poles and at least one tree on Elm Street just after 5 p.m., prompting officials to cut power to the area, according to Marblehead police.

The downed wires brought safety concerns for residents.

“I turned the corner and I saw the tree down, the telephone pole down,” said resident Taylor Nesbitt, who lost power. “They were reluctant to let me in my house.”

Officials say no one was hurt and crews were able to quickly restore power to most of the buildings in the area.

