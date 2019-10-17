Powerful wind gusts topple trees onto cars, homes in Duxbury

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Powerful wind gusts in Duxbury overnight left several trees snapped throughout the town.

Gusts reached up to 80 mph in Duxbury, causing trees to fall on homes and cars.

In one driveway, a tree completely crushed a car, which had visible damage to its top and a broken back windshield.

An even bigger tree landed on a home next door.

Duxbury fire officials say they’ve responded to 25 emergency calls since midnight.

