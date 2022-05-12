BOSTON (WHDH) - Visitors to the Franklin Park Zoo will now be able to meet some of the zoo’s newest residents.

Several newborn Prairie Dog pups recently left their burrows, walking above ground for the first time. They can now be seen playing and interacting with the rest of the adults. According to the zoo, Prairie Dog pups are born hairless and blind and typically don’t leave their burrows until they are six weeks old.

“Prairie dogs are highly social animals and it will be fascinating for our guests to watch the pups grow up,” said Dr. Malu Celli, Vice President of Animal Care at Zoo New England in a statement. “A sure sign that spring has officially arrived is when we begin to spot the tiny pups emerging from their burrows. The first pup was seen on May 1, and the care team has been closely monitoring the pups since they’ve emerged from their underground home.”

Park officials believe it is likely there are more pups still in their burrows that will emerge later this month.

