LEH, India (AP) — The Dalai Lama attended celebrations Monday marking his 91st birthday in Leh, India, as devotees gathered for prayers and celebrations across India and Nepal.

Revered by millions of Tibetan Buddhists as a divine figure, the Dalai Lama has spent decades promoting peace, nonviolence and compassion while advocating for greater autonomy for Tibet. After fleeing Tibet in 1959, he established the Tibetan government-in-exile in the northern Indian town of Dharamshala, where he continues to live. China considers him a separatist.

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