Pre-Juneteenth march and rally underway in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - A large group has gathered for a rally a day in advance of Juneteenth outside of a Boys and Girls Club in Dorchester.

The group plans to march to Franklin Park on Thursday night to raise awareness about Juneteenth, which is observed on June 19.

Juneteenth recognizes the end of slavery in the United States.

Organizers said they are doing this to try to change the narrative and are encouraging people to show up in clothing that represents businesses and jobs in the community.

