Pre-registration system will capture vaccine appointments at 2 regional collaboratives

Residents who pre-registered for a vaccine appointment through the state will have access to appointments through the Amherst-Northampton and Marshfield regional collaboratives beginning this week, Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday from Revere where he was touring a vaccination clinic.

The addition of the regional collaboratives to the preregistration system increases the number of appointments available to eligible residents who have been waiting for their turn to come around at one of the seven mass vaccination sites.

Baker said more than 1.5 million people have pre-registered for a shot, and over 800,000 have been contacted with a chance to book an appointment. Prior to this change, however, residents were restricted to booking an appointment at the mass vaccination clinic closest to their home.

“We plan to keep adding more regional collaboratives during the month of April,” Baker said.

The governor joined Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo and East Boston Neighborhood Health Center President Manny Lopes to tour the vaccination site at the Oceanside Events Center in Revere, which has been designated as one of the 20 hardest hit communities in the state and prioritized for mobile vaccination units through the state’s partnership with FEMA.

Baker, who received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday, reported no major side effects from the shot.

“I’m happy to report I feel good,” Baker said, adding, “So far so good, but as I said yesterday, it does feel like a shot.”

