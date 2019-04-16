(WHDH) — Cellphones have evolved tremendously over the years but Samsung is bringing back old-school flip phones to the market.

During Samsung’s annual smartphone event in February, the company unveiled a 4.6 inch foldable phone that can open up into a 7.3 inch tablet

AT&T recently began accepting pre-orders on its website, while T-Mobile will start selling the new device in stores and online on April 26.

The Galaxy Fold costs $1,980.

