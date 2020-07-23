‘Predator’ who allegedly posed as Boston ride-share driver accused of raping 7 more women

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man who is being held on rape and kidnapping charges out of Boston is now facing additional rape charges, authorities announced Thursday.

Seven more women have accused 39-year-old Alvin Campbell of rape, kidnapping, and recording them in the nude without their consent between 2017 and 2019, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

“The attacks on these women are the acts of a predator. Women are entitled to go out and enjoy themselves without the fear of being preyed upon, kidnapped, or raped,’’ District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a news release. “With one exception, these women did not know each other.”

Campbell, the brother of Boston City Councillor Andrea Campbell, is currently behind bars for allegedly raping and kidnapping an intoxicated woman who he picked up outside of a Boston bar in January.

Bail in the previous case was set at $250,000.

The recent criminal complaints against Campbell that were filed Thursday are out of Central, South Boston, and Roxbury municipal courts, authorities said.

In all seven cases, Campbell allegedly targeted the victims while they were intoxicated at or near bars, which made them incapable of consent or resisting, the district attorney’s office said.

The women also believed that Campbell was the ride-share driver they had summoned in all instances, authorities said.

“They shared in common only that each was out enjoying the nightlife in Boston when Campbell found and violated them.”Now, they are linked by those horrific assaults. But these eight women are also linked due to the incredible bravery and courage they each displayed coming forward to hold their rapist accountable,” Rollins added.

Campbell had last worked for Uber in 2016 and had his vehicle seized during the January 2020 investigation.

The vehicle was “festooned” with Uber stickers and logos at the time, the district attorney’s office said.

No arraignment dates have been set for the new charges.

