REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Rehoboth are carrying out a desperate search to find a missing pregnant teenager.

18-year-old Kylee Moneiro has not been seen for a week, leaving her friends and family distraught over her disappearance.

They said she seen at her boyfriend’s house on County Street last Thursday.

Police have been searching the area for days, in the air, on the ground with dogs, and with dive teams in the water.

Moneiro’s sister said she last heard form her sister when they texted last Thursday.

She is 6 feet tall with light brown hair and brown eyes.

Her loved ones said she was always on her phone, which makes the week of no contact more concerning.

Sisters of Moneiro are asking people to spread the word on social media about her disappearance.

