Pregnant dog shot twice now in need of home for herself, 10 puppies

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A newly-minted mother dog that was shot twice while living in Alabama is recovering at a shelter in Franklin.

When Pepper was given up by her owners, an Alabama medical team discovered that she had been shot while pregnant.

Pepper moved to the Bay State and endured a difficult recovery process. She is now in need of a home for herself and her 10 puppies.

Pepper is hoping she and her children get a fresh start with a loving family.

Embark, a Boston-based canine genetics research company, has since checked Pepper’s breed and genetic health to provide peace of mind for potential adopters.

She has five breeds in her and is said to be free of any genetic health concerns.

Anyone interested in adopting Pepper or any of her puppies can find more information at embarkvet.com.

