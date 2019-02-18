Pregnant woman among 2 injured in Wareham crash involving plow

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who is nearly nine months pregnant was among the two people injured in a crash involving a snow plow in Wareham early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash about 3:50 a.m. found a pickup truck that had struck a snow plow.

A woman who was 35 weeks pregnant and a man were rushed to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The plow driver and another male occupant of the pickup were uninjured.

No additional information was immediately available.

