Pregnant woman beaten outside Quincy post office says it was ‘random attack’

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A sick pregnant woman who was attacked outside a post office in Quincy on Tuesday is recalling the violent encounter caught on camera that led to the arrest of two men on assault charges.

Leann Hindy told 7News the incident on Washington Street, which was caught on camera, was a “random attack” that was triggered by the two men laughing at her while she was vomiting due to symptoms from her pregnancy.

Hindy says she said “excuse me” to the men, later identified as David Russell, 18, and Tyree Johnson, prompting one of them to spit on her before they both attacked.

“I just remember being thrown over to the ground and trying to get control over myself, but it was so quick and so sudden I didn’t expect it,” she said.

Hindy’s boyfriend and two strangers who jumped in to help were also attacked. Hindy said she was just trying to protect her unborn child.

“I just wanted to make sure me and the baby were ok,” she said.

Prosecutors say despite Hindy telling her attackers she was pregnant several times, one of the suspects allegedly responded, “I hope he dies. I will kill your kid.”

Russell and Johnson have since been charged with assault and battery on a pregnant woman.

“It was tough to watch,” said one witness. “I never witnessed something like this in person before. It was definitely shocking.”

Leanne says she and her family are going to be OK thanks to the help of strangers who jumped in to help.

“Thank God for the citizens,” she said. “They didn’t have to stop. They didn’t have to care. Most times in situations they just walk by, but I think that they saw what was happening and saw I was in distressed and came by and helped me, because it was an act of violence that shouldn’t have happened.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)