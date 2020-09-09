Pregnant woman critically injured in Brockton double shooting

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton police swarmed a triple-decker home Tuesday evening after a double shooting left a pregnant woman fighting for her life.

Officers responded to the home on North Main Street shortly after 5 p.m. after receiving reports that a woman had been shot, according to a release issued by the department.

Upon their arrival, they found a man and woman, who neighbors say is pregnant, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Neighbors said the woman was discovered in the doorway of the home and appeared to have been shot in the head.

The woman was airlifted to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Those neighbors said the woman lives on the top floor of the home with her boyfriend and young children.

“I saw them a few days ago. That’s all I can say,” neighbor Ana Veras told 7NEWS. “But she was pregnant and she had a couple more children.”

It is unclear if those children witnessed the shooting; though, neighbors said they could hear them asking for their mother moments after the incident.

“I saw them cry, ‘Where is my mom? I want to see my mom,'” neighbor Onida Alves recalled.

No other information has been made available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Brockton Police Detectives Bureau at 508-941-0234.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

