BOSTON (WHDH) - A pregnant woman was hospitalized after a ceiling suddenly collapsed inside a Dorchester apartment building on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the ceiling collapse at 1593 Dorchester Ave. just before 7:30 a.m. found a woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

She was transported to an area hospital.

Family members of the victim told 7NEWS that she is 25 years old and six months pregnant but that she is expected to be OK.

The victim’s mother, Ayanna O’Brien, said that they have been dealing with a leaky roof for about a year and that the ceiling fell on her pregnant daughter when she went into the kitchen.

“There was a loud bang. My daughter got up to see what it was and when she went in there, another section of the ceiling collapsed on her,” O’Brien said.

She added that pieces of the ceiling hit her daughter in the head and that she had also slipped and fallen backward on water that had come down with the ceiling.

A Boston Fire Department spokesperson confirmed that a water leak caused part of the ceiling to collapse.

Police say the roof and building are in stable condition.

The family of six is now trying to figure out their living situation moving forward.

