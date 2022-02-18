BOSTON (WHDH) - A pregnant woman was hospitalized after a ceiling collapsed inside a Dorchester apartment building on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the ceiling collapse at 1593 Dorchester Ave. just before 7:30 a.m. found a woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

She was transported to an area hospital.

The sister of the victim says she is 25 years old and pregnant but that she is expected to be OK.

Police say the roof and building are in stable condition.

Building inspectors are responding to the scene.

The cause remains under investigation.

#UPDATE The ceiling collapsed inside this apartment building, per officials on scene. The sister of the woman taken to the hospital says this happened on the third floor in their kitchen, the victim is 25 y/o and pregnant, but is OK. She said she heard a loud “boom.” @7News https://t.co/SQzLjFwOzF pic.twitter.com/yUnBChSAgp — Mari Salazar (@MariSalazarTV) February 18, 2022

