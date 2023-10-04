HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A pregnant woman was taken to a hospital and her baby died Wednesday after a shooting in Holyoke, the Hampden County District Attorney’s announced.

The DA’s office said the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Sargeant Street.

The pregnant woman was shot and taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to the DA’s office. Officials said the woman’s infant was delivered and needed life-saving medical services. In an update late Wednesday afternoon, the DA’s office said the infant had died.

The DA’s office said the incident appeared to have been part of an altercation between three male suspects.

Officials said investigators believe one gunshot hit the pregnant woman while she was in a public bus, adding that the woman was not involved in the altercation.

The DA’s office said all involved suspects “are believed to have been identified and transported to nearby hospitals and are in custody.”

The incident remained under investigation as of Wednesday evening.

The Holyoke Police Department previously said the intersection of Maple and Sargeant streets was closed off to traffic as officers continued to sweep through the area after this shooting.

In a Facebook post, the department said it initially responded to the block after receiving “multiple calls for help” and alerts from the city’s ShotSpotter system.

The Massachusetts State Police said troopers, K9 teams, and investigative units were also called in to assist.

“There is not believed to be any ongoing threat to the public,” said state police spokesperson Dave Procopio.

