(WHDH) — A diet rich in vegetables, fruits and whole grains could help with diminishing depression.

A preliminary study released by the American Academy of Neurology found people who structured their diets closely to prevent hypertension were less likely to develop depression over time.

The diet also recommends low-fat dairy products.

