Prep school headmaster on multi-state journey to deliver diplomas

ESSEX, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts prep school headmaster is making sure his students get their diplomas no matter how far he has to go.

The long and winding road for students nationwide, including those at St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers, came to an abrupt end when the coronavirus pandemic scrapped the end of the school year.

Headmaster Edward P. Hardiman was not going to have it. So, while class is out, hand-delivering diplomas is in.

“There is not much we can do about the larger situation with the virus and what’s happening but what we wanted to do was just adapt and show a little agility and create something that is special in the midst of a challenging time,” he said.

Hardiman gassed up the school’s bus and assembled a skeleton crew of administrators and began his two-week, 1,100-mile journey to bestow nearly 300 diplomas to the class of 2020.

The ceremonies were small and socially distanced with Hardaman and the graduate clad in a mask and gloves but delivered big on pomp and circumstance.

The hope is that all the grads will have their proof of hard work and determination in hand by the end of the week.

