CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Storm preparations continued in Massachusetts and beyond on Thursday as Hurricane Lee churned north on a track toward the waters off New England and the Canadian coast.

The storm, as of Thursday around 2 p.m., was forecast to pass roughly 150 miles east of Chatham as a category one hurricane on Saturday before making landfall in Nova Scotia Saturday night. While Lee isn’t expected to come ashore in New England, some boat owners on the Cape on Thursday were not taking any chances as they pulled their vessels from the water.

“You just do what you do,” one boat owner said. “You worry a little bit.”

At Chatham Paint and Hardware, Matt Higgins said business had been brisk of late, with a run on flashlights, batteries and generators.

“If you don’t have stuff, you’re going to go out and get it,” Higgins said. “You’re going to come down. You’re going to see us.”

A picture perfect sunny day Thursday was just what many on the Cape were hoping for.

One couple, though, told 7NEWS they were cutting their vacation short.

“It’s great fun,” said John Green, from Alabama, of his annual trips to the Cape.

Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom discussed Eversource’s storm plans on Thursday, saying utility crews are expecting to feel the peak of Lee’s impacts between sunrise and 12 p.m. Saturday.

“Then it gets out of here pretty quick and Sunday is supposed to be a pretty good day,” Hallstrom said.

Hallstrom in a separate statement said crews had been watching Lee “for more than a week.”

With the storm nearing, Hallstrom said the combination of high winds and saturated soil from recent rain could create conditions where trees and tree limbs could topple onto electric lines and equipment, knocking out power in some spots.

“We’ve gone through our storm checklists, and we’re fully stocked with utility poles, wire and other necessary materials,” Hallstrom said. “Crews will be staged around the state with a heavy emphasis in the areas expecting the highest winds – so they’re ready to restore power as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

Tropical storm warning, watch in effect for New England coastal communities

There was a tropical storm watch in place for coastal areas in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine as of Thursday afternoon.

A tropical storm warning was in place for Cape Cod, the South Shore, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, with a storm surge watch in effect for the Cape and Nantucket.

Stormy conditions are expected to arrive in some spots late Friday night and continue into Saturday, bringing wind, rain, waves and storm surge to some communities.

Forecasts on Thursday projected peak wind gusts between 50 and 60 miles per hour on the mid- to outer Cape and Nantucket, with lesser gusts further west.

Part of the outer Cape and the Cape Cod Bay side of the Cape could see between two and four feet of storm surge, with between one and three feet of surge expected in other coastal areas.

In Marshfield, many boaters were keeping a close watch on the weather while adding fenders and doubling up mooring lines Thursday.

“I think we’re going to get some elevated winds,” said boat owner Bill McBain.

Local first responders said they are ready for whatever this weekend brings.

“We’re in the water,” said Marshfield Harbormaster Mike Dimeo. “We’re not going anywhere in case there are potential rescues, things like that.”

“We hope people will stay in, especially servers and things like that,” Dimeo said. “We hope people will stay off the beaches amd off the sea walls as well so no one gets swept away in the rip currents.”

7NEWS took to the ocean with Dimeo, spotting many recreational vessels still in the water on Thursday.

While Dimeo was not urging boaters to immediately get their boats out of the water, he was urging boat owners to take precautions.

“I’d say roughly 10 to 20% of the people are hauling boats,” he said.

Indeed, some people were seen removing their vessels. On shore, others pulled up stairways to beaches in anticipation of high water. Some residents in the Brant Rock area of Marshfield were boarding up windows Thursday. Other residents put down sandbags.

Still other Marshfield property owners said they were taking a wait-and-see approach.

“I’m not pulling the stairs up or anything like that,” said Green Harbor Summer Resident Russ Ryan. “I don’t expect it to be dangerously high tides and it looks like it’s going to be a quick hit.”

Boston officials discuss local storm preparations

While Boston was not expected to see major impacts as of Thursday, Mayor Michelle Wu said city staffers are prepared in case Lee’s track changes.

Among measures, officials in a corresponding statement Thursday afternoon said crews were preparing for expected rain by clearing debris off catch basins.

Officials said Boston Centers for Youth and Families facilities will be open for regular hours through the duration of local Lee impacts and shared a series of precautions for residents, including reminders to charge cell phones, monitor weather updates and trim or remove damaged trees and limbs.

“Our City departments have been preparing for every potential impact of this storm, and even as the projected path has moved further away from Boston, we are taking every step to be ready for the unexpected,” Wu said. “Our top priority is to ensure the safety of everyone in our communities, so please plan ahead to stay indoors if possible on Saturday and check on your loved ones and neighbors.”

Speaking at Thursday’s storm preparations press conference, Wu said city officials will be paying special attention to areas along the coast while also making sure anyone in need has a place to stay.

More information on tips to deal with flooding and other natural disasters is available online through the city of Boston’s website.

