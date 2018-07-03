BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Winter celebration will be canceled this year as officials prepare for a comprehensive redesign of City Hall Plaza.

Construction for the plaza is slated to begin in 2019, but for now, officials are conducting a survey of its condition with destructive infrastructure testing scheduled for fall.

“As we prepare to celebrate Boston City Hall’s 50th anniversary this summer, we are recommitting to our vision and moving forward with our plans to make City Hall the civic heart of our city,” Mayor Martin J. Walsh said in a statement. “These improvements are not only necessary for the long-term viability of City Hall and the plaza, but are an important part of our plan to make these spaces a destination.”

The Patios will remain open through the fall but the winter celebration is being canceled as infrastructure testing becomes more extensive.

“We are proud of our on-going efforts and accomplishments in reimagining City Hall Plaza and making it a vibrant destination in collaboration with the City,” said Amy Latimer, president of Boston Garden Development Corp. “We are supportive of the City’s plans and Mayor Walsh’s long-term vision for this unique space. We will miss the opportunity to bring Boston Winter back for a third time, but are excited to continue The Patios.”

The redesign will make all City Hall entrances and the plaza’s campus fully accessible. Officials also plan to add areas for gathering, along with a seasonal fountain.

The City of Boston has selected Skanska as the owner’s project manager and is negotiating a contract with Sasaki Architects as the design firm.

