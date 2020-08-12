Preparations underway as Boston Public Schools consider in-person, remote learning options

BOSTON (WHDH) - City officials are working with Boston Public Schools to ensure that students get high-quality education amid the coronavirus pandemic no matter what learning model they choose to go with at the beginning of the school year.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh said during a press conference outside City Hall on Wednesday that officials are deciding between starting off the school year with a hybrid model or a period of remote learning, depending on coronavirus trends and data.

“Which ever we take in September, we are doing the work now to make sure both remote learning and in-school learning will be as safe and as effective as they can be,” he said.

The city has been preparing schools for the possibility of in-person learning by:

Providing schools with plexiglass and vinyl separators

Creating nurses rooms with properly ventilated isolation spaces

Making sure HVAC systems are working and have new filters

Adjusting windows so learning spaces have fresh air

Ordering each school an electrostatic sprayer to be used to disinfect surfaces

Installing sanitizing stations at school entrances and exits

Making sure foot traffic is properly marked to encourage social distancing

Every school must also receive a certificate of inspection before they can reopen.

“We will not send students or teachers or staff into a building that is not safe,” Walsh said.

The city is also preparing for remote learning, which Walsh says students can expect to take part in during the school year.

He added that they are putting forth numerous measures to try to close opportunity achievement gaps between students during this time by:

Expanding technology and internet access

Creating new outreach and support plans for families

Developing solutions for English-language learners and special education students

“If we start all remote, and some of it will be remote, we have to make sure that we get it right because my concern right now with school is that we have a growing achievement gap in particular for our Black and Latino students, and I’m concerned that if we don’t have the remote learning or the in-person learning right, that achievement gap is going to continue to grow,” he said.

Walsh went on to say that the city is now more prepared to deal with a non-traditional school year.

“The spring was a crisis response,” he said. “This fall will be more planned and more supported because we had the time to sit down and work.”

The Boston City Council on Education is holding a meeting Wednesday evening on preparing and planning around the coronavirus.

