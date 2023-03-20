BOSTON (WHDH) - Preparations were underway at Bova’s Bakery in the North End Monday as the bakery officially closed for business to make way for the filming of “The Instigators,” starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck.

The film — produced by a new production company created by Damon and Affleck’s brother, Ben — follows two crooks who go on the run with their therapist after a bank robbery gone wrong.

At Bova’s, the big scene will show Damon and Affleck breaking a glass display case.

“It’s pretty exciting,” one local resident said.

“A couple of local actors, so, it’s interesting,” another local said.

Bova’s owner, Ralph Bova, said earlier this month that he was “nervous but excited,” for planned filming at his bakery.

Over the weekend, Manager John Kluse said customers have spoken up wondering what they’ll do in days without Bova’s.

“There’s been concerns — ‘Where am I going to get my arancini at 2 o’clock in the morning? Where am I going to get my Florentine cannoli fix?” Kluse said.

Bova’s hasn’t closed its doors for nearly one hundred years.

This week’s closure is scheduled to end in time for Bova’s to reopen on Saturday.

