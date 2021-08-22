MONTAUK (WHDH)–Preparations are underway on Sunday as Tropical Storm Henri races toward Long Island.

Wind, rain, and surf took over Montauk ahead of Henri’s landfall. Officials are worried about a possible storm surge, as the weather may cause waves of 3-4 feet.

It has been 35 years since Long Island has been hit by a hurricane. Hurricane Gloria caused $1 billion worth of damage in 1985.

Residents could be seen laying down sandbags in preparation for the wild weather and flooding.

