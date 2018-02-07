WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - Crews worked overnight to stay ahead of Wednesday’s storm that is expected to bring snow, sleet and freezing rain throughout Massachusetts.

Worcester will see about four to six inches of snow.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (DOT) said that they are not expecting any major issues during the morning commute, but they are planning on the storm to ramp up later in the day.

The MassDOT encourages anyone who can work from home to do so.

They expect to have 2,500 pieces of equipment on the roadways across the Bay State.

“With this kind of storm, we’re gonna start bringing in equipment early in the morning. Start pre-treating. Expect to be using things like liquid de-icers. And when the storm really grows, we’re gonna start hitting it with the plows,” said Jonathan Culliver, MassDot Highway Administrator.

The MassDOT is also bracing for some ice expected to come with this storm. This could make for a messy evening commute.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)