A storm arriving late Tuesday night is expected to bring a mix of rain and snow to New England, potentially having a major impact on holiday travel ahead of Thanksgiving.

Snow is expected to give way to rain even in higher elevations in Worcester County by Wednesday morning. Even so, preparations were underway in communities including Leominster Tuesday.

“We’re prepping some trucks up in case we have to go out,” said Leominster Department of Public Works Dispatcher Luke Beaulac.

Some flakes may start to fly across part of Worcester County between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., with rain drops starting after 10 p.m. across eastern Massachusetts.

Rain and snow is expected to increase through the overnight hours before rain transitions to snow in inland areas near 2 a.m. Rain and wind in coastal communities is expected to then continue through the morning before rain tapers off early Wednesday afternoon.

Snowfall forecasts from 7NEWS meteorologists as of Tuesday afternoon projected between one and three inches of total snow through part of Worcester County and western Massachusetts, with higher snow totals further north. A broader section of Massachusetts may see more than one inch of rain.

By Tuesday afternoon, there were also wind advisories in effect for parts of the North Shore, Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, where gusts could reach 50 miles-per-hour.

‘It’s New England. We deal with it’

Back in Leominster, Beaulac was taking forecasts for a messy night and morning commute in stride.

“It’s New England,” he said. “We deal with it.”

Traffic on I-495 was steady for most of the day Tuesday, getting heavier through the afternoon.

Speaking with 7NEWS, one driver from Pennsylvania was aware weather conditions were only expected to deteriorate into Wednesday.

“It is what it is,” the driver said.

Even with the potential for a wintery mix though, many holiday travelers hitting the highways were not concerned.

“It doesn’t bother me,” said one man in Leominster.

Storm prompts ferry disruptions

Wind advisories on the North Shore and the Cape and Islands region are set to take effect at 4 a.m. Wednesday and remain in place through 4 p.m.

In western Massachusetts, winter weather advisories are set to take effect at 7 p.m. before lapsing Wednesday morning.

With gale warnings also expected at sea around New England, the Nantucket Chamber of Commerce took to social media Tuesday afternoon to urge anyone traveling to or from Nantucket to adjust their schedules.

“Make sure you are set to receive alerts from your ferry or airline, and please be patient as they work to rebook passengers,” the chamber said.

Around the same time, the Steamship Authority, which runs ferry service to and from Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, announced it was making changes to its Nantucket service, canceling some trips while adding trips on Friday.

“Anyone booked for travel on a canceled trip on either route will be accommodated as space is available when service resumes,” the Steamship Authority said.

Officials said change and cancellation fees will be waived for all travel booked for Wednesday and directed travelers to the Steamship Authority website for more information.

Storm impacts expected across many states

Storm impacts are expected to extend far outside New England, with more than four inches of rain possible in part of Virginia, according to CNN.

While northern states face a wintery mix, CNN said parts of Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginea could encounter thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

This year’s Thanksgiving season is expected to be the busiest in several years, according to AAA projections, with 55.4 million people expected to travel between Wednesday and Sunday.

CNN earlier this month reported the Transportation Security Administration is additionally preparing for a potentially record-setting number of passengers at airports during the Thanksgiving rush.

While bad weather could snarl some travel, clearer skies are expected to prevail in New England through the weekend, with high temperatures climbing into the 40s in some spots on Thursday and Friday.

Read more on the 7WEATHER blog.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)