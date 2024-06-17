BOSTON (WHDH) - Preparations were underway across New England and beyond Monday as people in more than a dozen states brace for a possible heat wave expected to begin Tuesday.

Temperatures were already climbing Monday. By Tuesday, high temperatures are expected to exceed 90 degrees in many spots in Massachusetts, with “feels-like” temperatures topping out over 100 degrees.

High temperatures may remain above 90 degrees through Friday.

“It’s not officially summer,” said area resident Denise Freed. “We already had some hot days in May. At least it’s June but it used to not get hot until July.”

The expected high temperatures may be between 15 and 20 degrees above normal temperatures, in some spots.

The broader heat wave is all thanks to a “heat dome,” which will trap hot air in place over the region.

A heat advisory is set to take effect at 12 p.m. Tuesday and remain in effect through 7 p.m. Friday across a large swath of land from Massachusetts to Iowa.

An excessive heat watch will be in effect for much of Metro Boston, Metro West, the Merrimack Valley and part of western Massachusetts.

On what will likely be the coolest day of the week, people on the Charles River Esplanade on Monday said they know early morning and evening hours are the best times to get exercise in the upcoming hot weather.

“I think the big thing for us is just to get a walk in really early in the morning because the dog is not going to enjoy this for sure.”

Experts have shared tips to stay cool. Among recommendations, officials have urged people to make sure their air conditioners are working, including cleaning filters and making sure systems are clear of debris.

“Today, I’m prioritizing that,” said Caroline Federer when asked on the Esplanade.

And while many will blast their air conditioners and limit sun exposure in the coming days, at least one person speaking with 7NEWS said she plans to beat the heat by avoiding it altogether.

“I’m going to Cape Cod where it will be 15 degrees cooler,” said Molly Swartz. “That’s my plan.”

Though it was not officially open due to a lack of lifeguards, Crystal Lake in Newton was buzzing with activity Monday as people cooled off in the water.

Elsewhere, many state-run splash pads and pools are not scheduled to open until Saturday.

Several beaches were also closed as of Monday due to blooms of harmful bacteria, according to the state Department of Public Health.

Though some beaches and pools may be off limits, many municipalities have their own splash pads. Several communities in Massachusetts have also announced cooling centers for people in need of air conditioned space over the coming days.

