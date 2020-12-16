Preparations underway as some Mass. residents brace for more than a foot of snow

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Preparations are being made throughout Massachusetts as residents and plow crews get ready to dig out from more than a foot of snow in some places.

Snow will begin falling Wednesday evening and will continue through Thursday evening, dumping between eight to 12 inches in most of the Bay State.

Parts of Worcester, Norfolk and Middlesex counties could get up to 15 inches of snow.

Crews across the Commonwealth are gearing up for the storm.

A ship docked in Chelsea to refill a massive salt pile, with truck loads delivered to Public Works departments around the area.

Shovels and snow blowers have been hot ticket items at Milton Village Hardware, giving the business the boost they need during the pandemic.

“It gets busy very quickly,” Colby Thomason, of Milton Village Hardware, said. “It’s funny, every year no one seems prepared for the snow until the last minute. But we are always very excited for the snow, snow is very good for us.”

Along with items that will help residents clear the snow, they are also having fun purchasing items like sleds.

“I couldn’t decide between the good old flyer like this or the inflatable, but he said I’ll blow it up for you and I said ‘sold,'” one customer said.

